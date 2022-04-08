Avestar Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 26,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 11,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $366,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $596,937.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,751 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $65.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.16. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $59.53 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.06.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

JCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.71.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

