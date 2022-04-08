Avestar Capital LLC Has $345,000 Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Avestar Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,558 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BABA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. CLSA reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.39.

BABA opened at $104.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $245.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

