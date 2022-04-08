Avestar Capital LLC Grows Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,278,000. Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 37,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,619,000. Institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PDD shares. CLSA reduced their price target on Pinduoduo from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Pinduoduo from $71.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. HSBC reduced their price objective on Pinduoduo from $76.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Pinduoduo from $156.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Nomura cut Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.08.

NASDAQ PDD opened at $42.37 on Friday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $144.35. The stock has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.42 and a 200-day moving average of $66.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $5.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $5.68. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

