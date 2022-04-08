Avestar Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,927,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,424,000 after purchasing an additional 173,898 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,774,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,630,000 after purchasing an additional 109,033 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,045,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,442,000 after purchasing an additional 90,650 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,087,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,880,000 after purchasing an additional 24,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 2,001,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,043,000 after buying an additional 26,702 shares during the last quarter. 74.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy stock opened at $64.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.52. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $53.80 and a one year high of $65.24.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.4275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

LNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Alliant Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.