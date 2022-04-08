Avestar Capital LLC Buys New Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 100,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Marriott International by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $40,758,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total value of $99,548.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $1,814,894.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,726 shares of company stock worth $3,003,209. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $164.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.50. The company has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30 and a beta of 1.69. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.23 and a 52-week high of $184.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.36.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

