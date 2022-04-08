Avestar Capital LLC Buys 323 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAH. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 304.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 211,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,916,000 after acquiring an additional 159,051 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 73,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,197,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAH opened at $89.36 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $91.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.71.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.05. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 54.65%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.05%.

In related news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 6,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $533,966.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

