Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) PT Lowered to $247.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $255.00 to $247.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.17% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AVY. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.73.
Shares of AVY opened at $173.74 on Friday. Avery Dennison has a twelve month low of $156.51 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 64.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.
Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.
