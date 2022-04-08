Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) PT Lowered to $247.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $255.00 to $247.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AVY. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.73.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Shares of AVY opened at $173.74 on Friday. Avery Dennison has a twelve month low of $156.51 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 64.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison (Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.