Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Evercore ISI

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.81.

Shares of AVTR opened at $32.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.72 and its 200-day moving average is $37.66. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $29.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 2,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $69,870.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Avantor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 297.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Avantor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

