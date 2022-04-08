Auxly Cannabis Group (TSE:XLY) Given New C$0.40 Price Target at ATB Capital

Auxly Cannabis Group (TSE:XLY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by ATB Capital to C$0.40 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of TSE:XLY opened at C$0.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$127.61 million and a P/E ratio of -2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.68, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 1 year low of C$0.13 and a 1 year high of C$0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.20.
