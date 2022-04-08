Auxly Cannabis Group (TSE:XLY) Given New C$0.40 Price Target at ATB Capital

Auxly Cannabis Group (TSE:XLY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by ATB Capital to C$0.40 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:XLY opened at C$0.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$127.61 million and a P/E ratio of -2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.68, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 1 year low of C$0.13 and a 1 year high of C$0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.20.

About Auxly Cannabis Group (Get Rating)

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer-packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. The company was formerly known as Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. and changed its name to Auxly Cannabis Group Inc in June 2018.

