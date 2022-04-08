AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $130.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $140.00.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AN. StockNews.com downgraded AutoNation from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.86.
Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $100.14 on Thursday. AutoNation has a 1-year low of $88.32 and a 1-year high of $133.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.31.
In other AutoNation news, Director David B. Edelson sold 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $66,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,846 shares of company stock worth $9,433,205. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.
