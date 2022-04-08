AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $130.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $140.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AN. StockNews.com downgraded AutoNation from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.86.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $100.14 on Thursday. AutoNation has a 1-year low of $88.32 and a 1-year high of $133.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.76. AutoNation had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 20.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoNation news, Director David B. Edelson sold 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $66,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,846 shares of company stock worth $9,433,205. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

