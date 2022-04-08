Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $65.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sluggish global light vehicle production is likely to impact the demand and sale of Autoliv’s products. Rising prices of raw materials is set to remain a major headwind. During the last reported quarter, high commodity costs impacted the firm’s margins by $60 million. The company expects substantial headwinds from raw materials in 2022 as well. Matters have become worse as the Russia-Ukraine war has compounded chip crisis. Autoliv is also subject to forex risks and the company expects currency translation effects to be around negative 3% in 2022. Additionally, high research and development costs and capex requirements to launch technologically advanced products are hurting the cash flow and the trend is expected to continue. Given the various headwinds being faced by the firm, Autoliv is best avoided at the moment.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Autoliv from $102.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Autoliv from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Autoliv from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Autoliv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.24.

ALV opened at $73.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.05. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $70.15 and a 1 year high of $110.59.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.51%.

In other Autoliv news, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total value of $91,003.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $79,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 111.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,045,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $351,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,309 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 818.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 18,284 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 13,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 6.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,956 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 73.7% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 25,360 shares during the period. 53.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the airbag and seatbelt products and components segment. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels.

