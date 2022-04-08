Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 95,988 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,455,613 shares.The stock last traded at $5.97 and had previously closed at $6.46.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.17.

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.94 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUR. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Metatron Capital SICAV plc purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUR)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

