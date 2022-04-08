Augustine Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,931 shares during the quarter. China Life Insurance comprises approximately 1.0% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in China Life Insurance were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Life Insurance in the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 8,265.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 517,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 136,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Get China Life Insurance alerts:

Shares of LFC stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,274,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,360. China Life Insurance Company Limited has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $10.79. The company has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.46.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Life Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on China Life Insurance in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About China Life Insurance (Get Rating)

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.