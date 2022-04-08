Augustine Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 432.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 903.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.10.

Cardinal Health stock traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.38. 4,103,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,952,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $62.11. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.53.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 94.02%. The business had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 102.62%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

