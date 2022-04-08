Augustine Asset Management Inc. Invests $218,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000.

Shares of SPHQ stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.42. 934,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,630. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.87. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $53.90.

