Augustine Asset Management Inc. Has $457,000 Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 155,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,132,000 after acquiring an additional 29,778 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 19,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 345,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,078,000 after buying an additional 21,438 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 29,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,597,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $114,904.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,281 shares of company stock worth $5,689,503 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IRM traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.65. 1,463,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,348,550. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 0.85. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $37.06 and a one year high of $56.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.12 and a 200-day moving average of $47.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 159.36%.

IRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

