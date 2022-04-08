ATTRAQT Group’s (ATQT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ATTRAQT Group (LON:ATQT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 60 ($0.79) target price on the stock.

Shares of ATQT stock opened at GBX 30.50 ($0.40) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. ATTRAQT Group has a 1 year low of GBX 28 ($0.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 45.80 ($0.60). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 30.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 32.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £61.47 million and a PE ratio of -23.46.

Get ATTRAQT Group alerts:

About ATTRAQT Group (Get Rating)

ATTRAQT Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides e-commerce site search, merchandising, and product recommendation technology in the United Kingdom, France, the Netherlands, other European countries, and internationally. It offers Software as a Service solutions in the areas of search, navigation, recommendations, personalization, merchandising, and internationalization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ATTRAQT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATTRAQT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.