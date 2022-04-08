AT&T (NYSE:T) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.500-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AT&T also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.420-$2.460 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday. They issued a $19.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.95.

Shares of T stock opened at $23.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $169.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.75. AT&T has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $33.88.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that AT&T will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 75.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 268,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 135,213 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $416,000. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

