Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Down 5.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.9% during trading on Friday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $442.00 to $397.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Atlassian traded as low as $266.60 and last traded at $275.63. 30,163 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,825,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $292.97.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $414.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

Get Atlassian alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Atlassian by 3.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,204,000 after buying an additional 50,123 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 146.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 21,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,235,000 after buying an additional 12,512 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at $365,000. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08. The stock has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of -138.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $296.11 and a 200-day moving average of $351.38.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.