Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 183 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

NYSE:MS opened at $83.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.61 and its 200 day moving average is $97.76. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $76.25 and a 12 month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.46%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $1,860,734.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MS has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.56.

Morgan Stanley Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.