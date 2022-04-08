Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 73,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,630,000 after purchasing an additional 27,148 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $418.40 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $375.63 and a fifty-two week high of $615.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $430.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $512.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.62.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.15 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZBRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $535.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $540.57.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

