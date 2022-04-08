Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 692 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the third quarter worth about $355,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWT opened at $60.00 on Friday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12 month low of $56.20 and a 12 month high of $68.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.09 and a 200-day moving average of $64.11.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

