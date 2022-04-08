Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $402,000 Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Exelon by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 30,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in Exelon by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXC. Scotiabank cut Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.45.

In other Exelon news, Director William P. Bowers bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $196,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,018,854.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,070 shares of company stock worth $2,733,217 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC opened at $50.02 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $50.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.59%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

