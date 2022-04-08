Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 2,857.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 46.1% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 28,753,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,870,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070,375 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,337,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,392,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,461,813,000 after buying an additional 2,308,635 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,351,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 29.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,463,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $548,893,000 after buying an additional 1,923,228 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

NYSE CP opened at $76.32 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $84.22. The company has a market capitalization of $70.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.81.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

