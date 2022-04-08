Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 43 O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,250,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 19.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 514,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,335,000 after buying an additional 84,291 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,250.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 88,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,612,000 after purchasing an additional 82,093 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 38.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,835,000 after buying an additional 62,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 92.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 107,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,498,000 after purchasing an additional 51,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Shares of ORLY traded up $18.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $744.89. The company had a trading volume of 6,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,148. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $673.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $658.91. The stock has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $506.86 and a 52 week high of $728.45.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.00 by $1.64. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 251,634.50%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $695.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $713.50.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile (Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.