Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 2,519 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 2,768.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in PVH by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in PVH by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PVH by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PVH by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on PVH from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PVH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PVH from $125.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut PVH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.82.

PVH stock opened at $71.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.50. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $66.10 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.038 dividend. This is a boost from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.13%.

PVH Profile (Get Rating)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.