AstraZeneca’s (AZN) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a £115 ($150.82) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a £105 ($137.70) target price on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a £100 ($131.15) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a £105 ($137.70) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($91.15) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,800 ($115.41) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 9,997.86 ($131.12).

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at £106.68 ($139.91) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £165.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,778.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 9,213.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 8,867.22. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 7,045 ($92.39) and a 1 year high of £106.80 ($140.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a GBX 145.30 ($1.91) dividend. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $64.80. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 46.74%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

