AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from £100 to £120. Approximately 145,761 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 6,817,986 shares.The stock last traded at $71.16 and had previously closed at $71.01.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AZN. Zacks Investment Research raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AstraZeneca from £105 ($137.70) to £115 ($150.82) in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,737.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $542,230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 3,313.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,884,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,476,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682,676 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 9.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,346 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 295.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,895,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 59.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $220.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 507.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.67.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 1,378.67%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

