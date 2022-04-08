Astrantus Ltd Takes Position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Astrantus Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CONE. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the third quarter worth $37,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the third quarter worth $82,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a $90.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.03.

Shares of CONE opened at $90.36 on Friday. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.17 and a 1 year high of $90.49. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 430.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.14 and a 200-day moving average of $86.93.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.02 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 1.02%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 990.48%.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant, and single-tenant data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

