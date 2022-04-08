Astrantus Ltd Purchases New Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Astrantus Ltd acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,255,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,842,000 after buying an additional 1,884,871 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,210,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,679,000 after buying an additional 1,063,103 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,272,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,642,000 after acquiring an additional 733,355 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,746,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,323,000 after purchasing an additional 97,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $282,824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $219,103.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $3,330,877.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,745 shares of company stock worth $3,669,055. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $40.44 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $50.64. The firm has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.00 and a 200 day moving average of $44.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FITB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.96.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

