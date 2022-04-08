Astrantus Ltd Purchases New Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Astrantus Ltd acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,813,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,694,000 after purchasing an additional 53,469 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,844,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,251,000 after buying an additional 11,743 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,847,000 after buying an additional 36,503 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,130,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,126,000 after buying an additional 29,469 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,952,000 after buying an additional 67,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $217.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $213.52 and its 200 day moving average is $223.26. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.60 and a 52 week high of $244.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 62.96%.

Several research firms recently commented on AAP. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.65.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

