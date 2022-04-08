Astrantus Ltd Makes New $202,000 Investment in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Astrantus Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Haemonetics by 123.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA increased its position in Haemonetics by 161.7% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Haemonetics by 112.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

HAE stock opened at $60.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $43.50 and a twelve month high of $119.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.65, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.30.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $259.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.40 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Haemonetics Profile (Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.