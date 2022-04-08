Astrantus Ltd Invests $267,000 in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Astrantus Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth $1,635,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth $3,895,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 34,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AGCO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.00.

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $3,295,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $105,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGCO opened at $135.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $108.56 and a 12-month high of $158.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.51.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.74%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

