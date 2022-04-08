Astrantus Ltd Buys Shares of 2,227 Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Astrantus Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,227 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 133.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 34,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.54 per share, with a total value of $985,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on THO shares. Citigroup started coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Thor Industries from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.67.

Thor Industries stock opened at $79.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.94. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.16 and a 12-month high of $149.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 17.08 EPS for the current year.

Thor Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 21st that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.40%.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

