Astrantus Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Astrantus Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CIEN. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ciena by 605.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 3,026,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $155,408,000 after acquiring an additional 523,743 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,567 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $187,867,000 after acquiring an additional 381,729 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth $17,243,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,936,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $150,812,000 after acquiring an additional 284,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.69.

In related news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $271,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Judith M. Obrien sold 2,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $174,314.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,202 shares of company stock worth $1,620,091. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $58.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $49.51 and a 52 week high of $78.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.88.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ciena had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Profile (Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.