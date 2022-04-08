Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) Earns Buy Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their buy rating on shares of Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. Barclays currently has a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ARSSF. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Assura from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 70 ($0.92) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Assura to a buy rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARSSF opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. Assura has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.90.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

