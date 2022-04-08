Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Major Shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Buys 500 Shares of Stock

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.70 per share, for a total transaction of $14,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 31st, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 2,000 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $57,960.00.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 5,000 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $133,750.00.

On Thursday, January 20th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $26,150.00.

Associated Capital Group stock opened at $39.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.17 million, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.19. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $47.50.

Associated Capital Group ( NYSE:AC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 282.94% and a return on equity of 6.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Associated Capital Group by 205.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Associated Capital Group by 278.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Associated Capital Group by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Associated Capital Group by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

