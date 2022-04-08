Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $6.96 Million Position in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 228,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,958,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 1.21% of RE/MAX as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RMAX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RE/MAX by 134.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the third quarter valued at $231,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the third quarter valued at $309,000. 94.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RE/MAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jonestrading began coverage on RE/MAX in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on RE/MAX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on RE/MAX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on RE/MAX from $30.50 to $28.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.90.

Shares of NYSE:RMAX traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.58 and a fifty-two week high of $41.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.95. The company has a market capitalization of $502.29 million, a PE ratio of -30.92 and a beta of 1.40.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. RE/MAX had a positive return on equity of 53.58% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $89.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.82 million. On average, equities analysts predict that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -108.23%.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

