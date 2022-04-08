Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stock Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 689.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594,541 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519,202 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.21% of Pure Storage worth $19,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 52,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 205,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 162,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 11,972 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 208.2% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 69,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 47,237 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $407,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $1,249,663.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PSTG shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.30.

NYSE PSTG opened at $32.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.11. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.79 and a 52 week high of $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $708.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.93 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

