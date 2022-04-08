Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 297.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 126,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,027 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $15,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after acquiring an additional 150,763 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 2.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Boot Barn by 25.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,428,000 after buying an additional 44,800 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Boot Barn by 126.7% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the third quarter worth approximately $276,000.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on BOOT. StockNews.com began coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boot Barn has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.75.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $91.78 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.72 and a twelve month high of $134.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.92.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $192,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total value of $1,130,351.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Boot Barn (Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.