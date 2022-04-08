Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) by 547.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,511 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,387 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.08% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $8,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $682,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 13,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $268,654.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,125 shares of company stock worth $1,576,124 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEVI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,734. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $30.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LEVI shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.46.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

