Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,984 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $7,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP James Turoff sold 5,402 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.67, for a total value of $1,057,009.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 530 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total transaction of $110,801.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,012,687 shares of company stock valued at $205,899,400 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSY. Argus upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Hershey from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.73.

Shares of Hershey stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $223.42. The stock had a trading volume of 13,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $156.87 and a 1 year high of $223.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.87.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

