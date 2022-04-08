Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 88,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,397,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.28% of Walker & Dunlop as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 205.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $126.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 160.37 and a current ratio of 160.37. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a one year low of $95.01 and a one year high of $156.77.

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.12. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $407.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.45%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walker & Dunlop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.25.

In other news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $218,510.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

