Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,334 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.55% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $8,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $319,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 6,000 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $406,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 32,785 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $2,366,421.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,219 shares of company stock worth $8,963,927 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.36. 1,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,414. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.37 and a twelve month high of $102.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.98.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.62% and a negative net margin of 108.39%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ENTA shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.75.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

