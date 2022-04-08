Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $8.58 Million Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 206.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,447 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 220,591 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.22% of BOX worth $8,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in BOX by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 33,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 23,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $226,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $379,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,080 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BOX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BOX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on BOX from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.55.

BOX stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.85. 36,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,002,421. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.43 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.88 and a 200 day moving average of $25.90. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $29.67.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $233.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.60 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

