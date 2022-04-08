Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $8.34 Million Position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,334 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.55% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $8,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENTA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

ENTA stock traded down $1.57 on Friday, reaching $75.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,414. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.98. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.37 and a 12-month high of $102.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.35). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 108.39% and a negative return on equity of 24.62%. The firm had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENTA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.75.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 6,000 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $406,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 24,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $1,710,058.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,219 shares of company stock valued at $8,963,927. Corporate insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

