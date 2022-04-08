Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $13.73 Million Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 648,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,470 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.14% of Under Armour worth $13,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Under Armour by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,255,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,189 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter worth $26,781,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter worth $20,180,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in Under Armour by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,504,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,539,000 after purchasing an additional 761,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Under Armour by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,094,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,996,000 after purchasing an additional 731,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UAA opened at $16.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.26. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.26. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $27.28.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 6.34%. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Under Armour declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

UAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

