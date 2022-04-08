Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 110.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,918 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,456 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $8,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BBY. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 6.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418,405 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $465,937,000 after acquiring an additional 257,611 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Best Buy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,139,985 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $331,926,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 24.8% during the third quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,071,461 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $218,974,000 after buying an additional 411,970 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 1,039.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,980,368 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $209,345,000 after buying an additional 1,806,513 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $190,672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.52. The stock had a trading volume of 116,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,350. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $141.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.93.

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $203,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 17,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $1,757,423.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,134 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,702 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

