Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stake in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,889 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $8,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $162,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $176,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NXGN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.64. 5,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,562. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 2,166.17, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.70 and its 200-day moving average is $17.57. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $21.74.

NextGen Healthcare ( NASDAQ:NXGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $149.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.32 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, CAO David Ahmadzai sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $122,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $74,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,896 shares of company stock worth $1,520,490 over the last quarter. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NXGN shares. SVB Leerink raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

