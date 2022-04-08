Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 496,765 Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 496,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,307,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOPE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 9.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 453,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 38,549 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 61.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 203,959 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 6.3% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 73,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 20.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 193,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 32,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

HOPE traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $15.49. The company had a trading volume of 15,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,446. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.52 and a 200-day moving average of $15.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $17.68.

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $146.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.90 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Hope Bancorp’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.74%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HOPE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

